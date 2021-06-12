Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $342,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $423,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

