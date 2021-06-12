ING Groep NV Buys 1,493 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,971 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

