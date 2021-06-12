8,546 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Acquired by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter.

FAAR stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13.

