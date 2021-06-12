Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $41,000 in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $5.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.