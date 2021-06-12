Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $217,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.