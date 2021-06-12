Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 474.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

NYSE:SWK opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.74 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

