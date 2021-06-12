Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 52,254 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 176.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $8,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

