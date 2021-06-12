PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Capitalization Achieves $113.84 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. PAX Gold has a market cap of $113.84 million and approximately $20.44 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,892.22 or 0.05313697 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold (CRYPTO:PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

