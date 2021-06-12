RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $782,526.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 44.3% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $7.87 million and $782,526.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.37 or 0.00795767 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,950.29 or 0.08284942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00086487 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

