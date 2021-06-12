Expanse (EXP) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,832.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,610.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.87 or 0.06711197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.45 or 0.01599111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00449231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00154651 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.08 or 0.00696645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00455913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006754 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

