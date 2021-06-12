ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Down 31.6% Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $13,214.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

