Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.22 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mission Produce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15. Mission Produce has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,948 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

