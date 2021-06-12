NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 23,540 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $216.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,966.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.92.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $46,463,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
