NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 23,540 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Pritesh Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pritesh Shah sold 1,290 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $257,574.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $216.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,966.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 9.19. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $220.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.92.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,251,000 after buying an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,171,635,000 after buying an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $46,463,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

