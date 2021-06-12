Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Short Interest Update

Appen Limited (OTCMKTS:APPEF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the May 13th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 112.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Appen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APPEF opened at $10.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. Appen has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $25.75.

Appen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides data solutions and services for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for technology companies, auto manufacturers, and government agencies in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Relevance and Speech and Image.

