Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alaska Hydro Co. (OTCMKTS:ALKHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the May 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ALKHF opened at C$0.06 on Friday. Alaska Hydro has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 million and a PE ratio of -30.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06.
Alaska Hydro Company Profile
