Advisory Research Inc. Invests $380,000 in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $39,227,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $7,169,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of View during the first quarter valued at $604,000. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIEW opened at $9.61 on Friday. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that View, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIEW. Raymond James initiated coverage on View in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on View in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on View in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

