Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 93.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 16.8% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.9% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 32,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul F. Deninger sold 7,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $262,512.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,319.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,569 shares of company stock valued at $5,732,943 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.49. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

