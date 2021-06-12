Advisory Research Inc. Invests $476,000 in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.12% of Trinity Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,984,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,199,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $7,460,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRIN. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.34.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $389.15 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.82%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

