Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REG stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $33.29 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

