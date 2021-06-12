21,112 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 87,893 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock worth $774,894. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.28.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

MacroGenics Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.