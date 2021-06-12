Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,664,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $209,140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,390,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,247,000 after acquiring an additional 504,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

NYSE:BKR opened at $25.91 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.