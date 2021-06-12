Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at $11,093,494.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.