Synovus Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Heska by 138.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heska in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $206.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.18. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $81.98 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

