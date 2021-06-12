Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,503,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after acquiring an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 350,421 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after acquiring an additional 292,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after acquiring an additional 181,473 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

