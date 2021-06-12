Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 915.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,290,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,994,000 after purchasing an additional 282,365 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 634.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter worth $39,585,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,356,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $551,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $253.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.15. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.