Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,910 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,225 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $80,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:F opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.