Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $189.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.28. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $197.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.23%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

