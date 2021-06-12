BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Sells $320,550.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

