Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director Sells $687,440.00 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,790,401.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $171.55 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.06 and a 12-month high of $172.33. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 74.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $4,243,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.08.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

