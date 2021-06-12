Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.42, for a total value of C$361,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$336,498.60.

Harry Kenneth Culham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total value of C$722,300.00.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$144.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.84 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$132.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$89.42 and a 12-month high of C$146.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The business had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6321947 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CSFB raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$152.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

