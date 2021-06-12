Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Global Gp Llc Acquires 20,974 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 20,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $570,073.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Global Partners LP has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Global Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 77.97%.

GLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Global Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

