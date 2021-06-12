Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$15.62 and last traded at C$15.58, with a volume of 150839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 93.87%.

SPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.02. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

