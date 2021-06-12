CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,484 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,862 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.96.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

