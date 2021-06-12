CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 730,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,334 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 115,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WDC opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.61. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.96.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

