Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.95. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 163,251 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

