Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,010 ($91.59). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 6,970 ($91.06), with a volume of 385,834 shares.

CRDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,788.89 ($75.63).

The firm has a market cap of £9.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,756.04.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,614 ($86.41), for a total value of £47,951.50 ($62,648.94). Also, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total transaction of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 303 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,915 and sold 1,787 shares valued at $11,508,938.

Croda International Company Profile (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

