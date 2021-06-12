BAE Systems (LON:BA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 534.80 ($6.99). BAE Systems shares last traded at GBX 534.20 ($6.98), with a volume of 3,070,252 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. The company has a market cap of £17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 516.80.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £121,355 ($158,551.08). Also, insider Jane Griffiths bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45) per share, with a total value of £49,977.98 ($65,296.55). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,204 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,719.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

