Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $461,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $15.06 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

