Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $164.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81. The company has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.11.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

