Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $2.94 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 104,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $30.06 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.