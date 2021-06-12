Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys New Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.