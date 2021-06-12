Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,966. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

