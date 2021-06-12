Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,976 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3,239.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $56,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,538. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,736. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,408 shares of company stock worth $48,283 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.