HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 695,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,923,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

