New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,400 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 308,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $29,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,057,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,038,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 969,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

