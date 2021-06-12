State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total transaction of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,515 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,983 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $142.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.96. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.22 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.80%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.