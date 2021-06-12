Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.52. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 12,445 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANCUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

