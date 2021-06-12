Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 70.3% from the May 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 million, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

