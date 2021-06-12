Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Update

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the May 13th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.98 and a beta of 0.48. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

