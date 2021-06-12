Short Interest in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Expands By 247.1%

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 247.1% from the May 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIAO. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,236,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,721,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in VIA optronics in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VIA optronics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Shares of VIAO opened at $13.19 on Friday. VIA optronics has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.